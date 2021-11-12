Home F1 F1: Hamilton to take five place grid penalty in Brazil Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with four races remaining and the grid penalty is another setback to his title hopes. Reuters 12 November, 2021 21:32 IST FILE PHOTO: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Formula One's governing body confirmed on Friday he had taken a new engine. - AP Reuters 12 November, 2021 21:32 IST Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Formula One's governing body confirmed on Friday he had taken a new engine.Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with four races remaining and the grid penalty is another setback to his title hopes. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :