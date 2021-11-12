F1

F1: Hamilton to take five place grid penalty in Brazil

Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with four races remaining and the grid penalty is another setback to his title hopes.

FILE PHOTO: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Formula One's governing body confirmed on Friday he had taken a new engine.   -  AP

12 November, 2021 21:32 IST

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Formula One's governing body confirmed on Friday he had taken a new engine.

