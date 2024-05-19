MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Imola GP, Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen returned to winning ways as he won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second.

Published : May 19, 2024 20:07 IST , Imola, Italy - 2 MINS READ

AP
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen held off a challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his Formula 1 championship lead.

Verstappen started on pole position and stayed ahead of Norris at the start but was put under pressure by the McLaren driver again near the end and won by less than a second.

“Especially the last 10, 15 laps, I had no grip any more. I was really sliding a lot. I saw Lando closing in,” Verstappen said. “It’s very difficult when the tires are not working any more and you have to go flat out, so I couldn’t afford to make too many mistakes. Luckily, we didn’t and super happy, of course, to win here today.” It was the defending champion’s fifth win in seven Grand Prix races this year and followed Verstappen being beaten by Norris in Miami two weeks ago.

Norris’ second place Sunday underlined the McLaren team’s credentials to be the closest challenger to Verstappen and Red Bull this season. “It hurts me to say it, but one or two more laps, I think I would have had him,” Norris said. “It would have been beautiful, but just not today.” Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari, the Italian team’s first podium finish at Imola since 2006.

It’s never easy to overtake on the narrow Imola track, and risk-taking was further discouraged this year when asphalt run-off areas on key corners were replaced with gravel traps.

Leclerc closed in on Norris mid-way through the race but made a mistake and ran across the grass, losing time.

Oscar Piastri had qualified second for McLaren but was dropped to fifth because of a penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen in a Haas. He got ahead of Sainz at the pit stops and finished fourth, ahead of the Spanish driver.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell were sixth and seventh after a difficult weekend for Mercedes.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez started 11th after a mistake in qualifying and finished eighth. His main impact on the race was when he briefly held up Norris and Leclerc after their pit stops, indirectly helping Verstappen.

Yuki Tsunoda took ninth for RB and Lance Stroll took the last point in 10th for Aston Martin.

With the victory, Verstappen opened up a 48-point standings lead over Leclerc, who moved above Perez into second.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 1-0 WHU; Phil Foden gives City the perfect start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 0-0 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Match kicks-off, Man City leads against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rain delays toss in Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders game
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs KKR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss delayed for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati due to heavy rain, lightning; ground covered
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: Rain tapers down at the Barsapara Stadium, toss delayed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Imola GP, Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
    AP
  2. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Verstappen equals Senna’s record eight poles in a row
    Reuters
  3. F1 Imola GP LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Alex Albon signs new long-term deal with Williams
    Reuters
  5. F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 1-0 WHU; Phil Foden gives City the perfect start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 0-0 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Match kicks-off, Man City leads against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rain delays toss in Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders game
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs KKR Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss delayed for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati due to heavy rain, lightning; ground covered
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: Rain tapers down at the Barsapara Stadium, toss delayed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment