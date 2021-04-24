Home F1 Japanese GP to remain at Suzuka through 2024 The Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit this season will happen on the 10th of October. PTI SUZUKA 24 April, 2021 16:13 IST The track has been a regular fixture on the F1 calendar since 1987 and the multi-year extension is part of an effort to grow the sport in Asia- REUTERS PTI SUZUKA 24 April, 2021 16:13 IST The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit until at least 2024, Formula 1 announced on Saturday."Japan holds a special place in the hearts and minds of F1 fans all over the world, and Suzuka has played host to many of the sport's most legendary moments, with 11 Drivers' titles being decided there," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.ALSO READ | Red Bull hire Mercedes engine expert for own F1 projectThe Japanese GP, scheduled this year for Oct. 10, "has always showcased gripping, edge-of-your-seat drama," Domenicali said in announcing the extension with race promoter Mobilityland.The track has been a regular fixture on the F1 calendar since 1987 and the multi-year extension is part of an effort to grow the sport in Asia. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.