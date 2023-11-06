MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 2023-24: Hamilton and Mercedes struggling to find pace tip Red Bull to be ahead for next couple of years

Max Verstappen has dominated the season, taking a record-extending 17th win on Sunday after securing his third world title last month in Qatar with six grands prix to spare.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 22:41 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton suggested rivals Red Bull could be ahead of the rest of the field for years to come after his Mercedes team suffered their worst performance in more than a year on Sunday.

The Briton, who is an honorary Brazilian citizen, finished eighth in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with teammate George Russell retiring.

Team principal Toto Wolff said Mercedes’ worst showing since the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, where Hamilton and Russell finished ninth and 14th respectively, was ‘unacceptable’.

“We’re losing so much time on the straights, there’s nothing I can do about it, and then we’re just sliding through the corners,” Hamilton told reporters at Interlagos.

Mercedes won in Brazil with Russell last year, Hamilton finishing second, but nobody could beat Red Bull and Max Verstappen this year.

The Dutch driver has dominated the season, taking a record-extending 17th win on Sunday after securing his third world title last month in Qatar with six grands prix and two sprint races to spare.

“The Red Bull is so far away, I think they’re probably going to be very clear for the next couple of years,” said Hamilton, who indicated he was counting down the days to be free of this season’s car.

Formula One’s next major rule change is not until 2026.

Hamilton is fighting Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for second place overall, but the Mexican outscored him in Sao Paulo and now leads by 32 points with two races remaining.

ALSO READ | Toto Wolff: Our car does not deserve to win a race

Wolff said the Brazil race showed Mercedes had to make fundamental changes for next year.

“Totally baffling,” he said of Sunday’ showing. “We are a proper structure, solid team, and that didn’t look like a solid team.”

Hamilton said that ultimately all he could do was try to remain optimistic, but his boss voiced a different stance.

“In 13 years I’ve never felt optimistic or confident, but it’s maybe more my problem and my brain,” said Wolff, whose team won eight consecutive constructors’ championships between 2014 and 2021.

“What we know is that we’re changing the car completely.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested McLaren, who had Lando Norris finish second in Brazil and use Mercedes engines, could be contenders next season.

“It’s been different people at different times during the year, so I think we just keep focusing on ourselves and whoever’s behind us on the timesheet is almost irrelevant,” he said.

“As long as we’re at the top of it, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

Max Verstappen /

Mercedes /

Red Bull Racing /

Sao Paulo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 2023-24: Hamilton and Mercedes struggling to find pace tip Red Bull to be ahead for next couple of years
    Reuters
  2. AFC Champions League: Al Hilal, without Neymar, beats 10-man Mumbai City FC 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka to beat Champions Trophy hopes alive
    PTI
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal Highlights, MCFC 0-2 HIL AFC Champions League: Mehtab Singh gets red card, Michael and Mitrovic score
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after SL vs BAN: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 2023-24: Hamilton and Mercedes struggling to find pace tip Red Bull to be ahead for next couple of years
    Reuters
  2. F1: Red Bull, Aston Martin and Williams summoned in Haas hearing
    Reuters
  3. F1 2023-24: Verstappen now officially the most dominant in a single season
    Reuters
  4. Brazil police stops and arrests 10 fugitives at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
    Reuters
  5. Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris says second is as good as he can get for time being
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 2023-24: Hamilton and Mercedes struggling to find pace tip Red Bull to be ahead for next couple of years
    Reuters
  2. AFC Champions League: Al Hilal, without Neymar, beats 10-man Mumbai City FC 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka to beat Champions Trophy hopes alive
    PTI
  4. Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal Highlights, MCFC 0-2 HIL AFC Champions League: Mehtab Singh gets red card, Michael and Mitrovic score
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after SL vs BAN: Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka to keep Champions Trophy hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment