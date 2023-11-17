MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Hamilton defends Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Red Bull’s Verstappen had said the event was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event” and said the street track was “not every interesting”.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 10:50 IST , Las Vegas - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race. | Photo Credit: John Locher/ AP
infoIcon

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, speaks during a news conference for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race. | Photo Credit: John Locher/ AP

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended the organisation of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after criticism from current world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Verstappen had said the event was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event” and said the street track was “not every interesting”.

RELATED: Max Verstappen ready to ‘do his thing’ and equal Vettel record in inaugural Vegas GP

Other drivers including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had questioned the amount of commercial commitments that drivers have had to undertake around the race.

The comments, after a glitzy opening ceremony with a drone show and performance from Australian singer Kylie Minogue, are unlikely to have pleased F1’s American owners Liberty Media, who are also promotors of the Vegas race.

But Hamilton said that the growth the sport in the United States was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I hear there are a lot of people complaining about the direction that Stefano and Liberty has gone. But they are doing an amazing job,” said the Mercedes driver.

“The sport continues to grow. It is a business and you will still see good racing here. It is a country to tap into and really captivate the audience,” he said.

Hamilton said there was clearly a buzz around the event.

“Everybody I know in Hollywood is coming and there will be a lot of business going on this weekend,” he said.

“It will be a good spectacle to watch, even for those back home who have never been to Vegas. They will get to learn what it is all about,” he said.

The race will go along the famous ‘strip’, home to the city’s top hotels and casinos.

The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas.

“We needed to have at least two races in the US, one wasn’t enough, and this is one of the most iconic and unique cities that they have here,” said British driver Hamilton, who conceded that the atmosphere around the Vegas race was very different to some of the established classic venues on the circuit.

“It is a big show for sure, and it is never going to be like Silverstone, but maybe over time, the people in this community will grow to love the sport,” he said.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, motion during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, motion during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Darron Cummings/ AP
lightbox-info

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, motion during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Darron Cummings/ AP

Verstappen had criticised the track saying he wasn’t a fan of street courses in general.

“Of course it will be great driving through the Strip, but then the layout itself is not the most exciting. An F1 car is a lot more fun with a lot of high-speed corners,” said the Dutchman.

But Hamilton said he would wait until the drivers had competed on it, starting with Thursday night’s practice sessions, before making any judgement.

“Maybe the track will be good, and maybe it will be bad. It was so-so on the simulator. But don’t knock it until you try it,” he said

Related stories

Related Topics

Las Vegas Grand Prix /

Lewis Hamilton /

Max Verstappen /

Lando Norris /

Carlos Sainz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo scores as Portugal beats Liechtenstein 2-0
    Reuters
  2. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Hamilton defends Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Southgate’s plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Beckham interview: Manchester United needs change in ownership
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Hamilton defends Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
    AFP
  2. Verstappen slams Las Vegas GP as ‘99 per cent show’
    AFP
  3. Max Verstappen ready to ‘do his thing’ and equal Vettel record in inaugural Vegas GP
    Reuters
  4. F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Haas drivers Magnussen, Hulkenberg split between old and new for Las Vegas GP
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo scores as Portugal beats Liechtenstein 2-0
    Reuters
  2. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Hamilton defends Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Southgate’s plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Beckham interview: Manchester United needs change in ownership
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment