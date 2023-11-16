MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Max Verstappen ready to ‘do his thing’ and equal Vettel record in inaugural Vegas GP

Victory in Nevada would be the 53rd of Verstappen’s career, equalling the tally of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and lifting Max to joint third in the all-time win lists behind Hamilton and Schumacher.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 07:54 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Brazil Sao Paulo GP
FILE PHOTO: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Brazil Sao Paulo GP | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Brazil Sao Paulo GP | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One’s Saturday night spectacular in Las Vegas may be the most-hyped grand prix of all time but Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen has a job to do and he will not be distracted.

Even if the casinos and hotels of Sin City and its famed Strip grab most of the limelight, the Dutch 26-year-old still has milestones to pass and records to break in the most dominant of seasons.

Victory in Nevada would be the 53rd of his career, equalling the tally of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and lifting Verstappen to joint third in the all-time win lists.

Only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more.

It would also be a record-extending 18th from a single campaign, with one more race to come in Abu Dhabi the following weekend.

Season records for podiums, points and laps led will have to be adjusted.

A 20th win of the season for Red Bull would also be a record, with the team currently tied with Mercedes who won 19 races in 2016.

Verstappen, who clinched his third title in Qatar last month, will be the favourite again even if many questions remain to be answered about the track layout, low temperatures, surface conditions and timetable.

ALSO READ | US Grand Prix results stand after F1 stewards reject Haas appeal

Qualifying for the race starts at midnight on Friday with the race at 10pm on Saturday -- the latest start in Formula One history and one designed to show off the neon-lit city skyline to maximum effect.

The 17-corner anti-clockwise track is the second longest on the current calendar, a 6.2km blast past local landmarks with a 1.9km flat-out straight and a mix of old and new asphalt.

“First of all, I think we are there more for the show than the racing itself if you look at the layout of the track,” commented Verstappen.

“But you know, I’m actually not that into it. I’m more like ‘I’ll go there and do my thing and be gone again’.”

Team mate Sergio Perez can finally clinch second place in the championship, which would be the first time Red Bull have finished a season with their drivers one-two in the standings.

The Mexican is 32 points clear of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, with 26 remaining to be won after Las Vegas.

If another Verstappen victory comes as no surprise, it cannot be considered a given.

Any new event on the calendar has a strong element of the unpredictable, and all teams will be in the same position of entering the unknown.

“We have prepared the best we can, using the limited information we have, and there are some unique characteristics we can anticipate,” said Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff, whose team are still battling Ferrari for second overall.

“We’ll be running at night, where ambient and track temperatures will likely be in the single digits. Plus, the track layout itself is unusual with many slow corners but long straights.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us all and we’re looking forward to taking it on.”

The coldest race on record in Formula One world championship history was the 1978 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal where temperatures that October dropped to five degrees Celsius.

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Las Vegas Grand Prix /

Max Verstappen /

Lewis Hamilton /

Mercedes-AMG /

Red Bull Racing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Max Verstappen ready to ‘do his thing’ and equal Vettel record in inaugural Vegas GP
    Reuters
  3. Kuwait vs India H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. What happened when India football team last faced Kuwait?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Info: Euro 2024 qualifiers: When and where to watch Ronaldo play, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Max Verstappen ready to ‘do his thing’ and equal Vettel record in inaugural Vegas GP
    Reuters
  2. F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: Haas drivers Magnussen, Hulkenberg split between old and new for Las Vegas GP
    Reuters
  4. US Grand Prix results stand after F1 stewards reject Haas appeal
    Reuters
  5. Russell’s Brazil retirement no problem for last two races, says Mercedes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Max Verstappen ready to ‘do his thing’ and equal Vettel record in inaugural Vegas GP
    Reuters
  3. Kuwait vs India H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. What happened when India football team last faced Kuwait?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liechtenstein vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Info: Euro 2024 qualifiers: When and where to watch Ronaldo play, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment