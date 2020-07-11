Home F1 Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole for Styrian Grand Prix Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the first ever Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring. Reuters 11 July, 2020 20:51 IST Lewis Hamilton prior to the qualifying session for the Styrian Grand Prix. - AP Photo Reuters 11 July, 2020 20:51 IST Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the first ever Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring on Saturday.The Briton, who dominated a lively qualifying session delayed by heavy rain, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen for Sunday's second race of the season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos