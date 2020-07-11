F1

Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton prior to the qualifying session for the Styrian Grand Prix.   -  AP Photo

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the first ever Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring on Saturday.

The Briton, who dominated a lively qualifying session delayed by heavy rain, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen for Sunday's second race of the season.

