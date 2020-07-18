Home F1 Hamilton takes his record 90th career pole in Hungary Hamilton is aiming to win the race for the eighth time at the Hungaroring on Sunday to equal retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record for victories at the same grand prix. PTI BUDAPEST 18 July, 2020 19:59 IST Hamilton has won seven times at the Hungaroring in his career. - GETTY IMAGES PTI BUDAPEST 18 July, 2020 19:59 IST Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix.It was Hamilton’s second straight pole this season and record-extending 90th of his Formula One career.I just have to pinch myself, it doesn’t register, Hamilton said.Valtteri never makes it easy for me. He kept the pressure on.Hamilton has won seven times at the Hungaroring and the veteran British driver needs one more to equal F1 great Michael Schumacher’s single-track record of eight wins, when the French GP was held at Magny-Cours.He was .107 seconds quicker than Bottas and .93 faster than Racing Point driver Lance Stroll.The car was on fire today ... I’m going to try and get some big points tomorrow, said an exuberant Stroll, whose teammate Sergio P鲥z was fourth.Racing Point uses Mercedes engines and is looking quicker than Ferrari, which is falling behind.Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc were fifth and sixth — both around 1.3 slower than Hamilton — who was beaten 7-5 for poles by Leclerc last year.Max Verstappen starts seventh on Sunday for Red Bull ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.Earlier, Bottas led Hamilton by .042 seconds in overcast conditions for the third and final practice.Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP and six-time F1 champion Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP the following week in Austria after a brilliant pole position in teeming rain. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos