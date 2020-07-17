More Sports More Sports England wants fans in stadiums in October No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. PTI 17 July, 2020 16:48 IST Fans haven't been allowed inside the stadium in England since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 17 July, 2020 16:48 IST Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports, including the Premier League and international cricket between England and the West Indies, resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”The World Snooker Championship, the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival and two county cricket friendly matches will be among pilot events, starting later this month.The government said the “events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments”.Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said he recognised that for many sports, fans were their “lifeblood”.“Although it will remain some time before venues are full to capacity, this is a major step in the right direction for the resumption of live spectator sport across the country,” he said.Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously said top-flight clubs are keen to act as “test pilots” for any experiments around a phased reopening of stadiums.Depending on how many fans are allowed back, it could be a major boost to the finances of clubs in the English Football League, who rely heavily on matchday revenue. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.