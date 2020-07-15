England, New Zealand A tours of India set to be postponed

The Indian cricket team’s six-match limited-overs home series against England scheduled in September is all set to be postponed along with New Zealand A’s visit next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“England were supposed to play six games (three ODIs and three T20 Internationals) during late September. Obviously in the current circumstances England won’t be travelling to India,” said a senior BCCI official.

India’s Future Tours and Program (FTP) calendar will be on the agenda during the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Friday.

“But I guess a formal announcement will happen once the FTP issue is discussed as it’s part of the agenda during Friday’s Apex Council meeting. New Zealand A had a tour of India scheduled in August and even that’s also unlikely to go ahead,” the official said.

According to reports in the British media, the white-ball tour may now happen in September, next year.

India currently has over nine lakh positive cases of COVID -19 and the death toll is inching towards the 25,000 mark. India’s case load is the third highest in the world.

Even if the situation in India improves by September, there was very little possibility of England coming.

“Our (BCCI) president (Sourav Ganguly), in a recent interview, said that they are planning for a camp in August if the situation permits. It’s common sense that under these circumstances, no matches can be held,” the official added.

Also the England tour was scheduled in the last week of September and with the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia set to be postponed, the IPL is expected to kick off in its place either in India or abroad.

The Indian team was last seen in action in March in a home series against South Africa, which had to be called off midway because of the pandemic.