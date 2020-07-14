Cricket Cricket ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary solves ‘network problems’ in his village Once the South Africa ODI series was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, Chaudhary left for his native village Dangrol in Uttar Pradesh, around 80 km from New Delhi PTI 14 July, 2020 20:54 IST Anil Chaudhary with his sons and nephews at their farmland in Dangrol. - Special Arrangement PTI 14 July, 2020 20:54 IST The cricketers around the world would anxiously wait for his signals but ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary had little inkling that a certain lack of “signal” would affect his work and daily routine.Once the South Africa ODI series was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, Chaudhary - one of ICC’s international panel umpires - left for his native village Dangrol in Uttar Pradesh, around 80 km from New Delhi.Much to his amazement, he found villagers climbing up trees to receive mobile phone network. The lack of connectivity affected some of Chaudhary’s ICC workshops too. READ | Lockdown diaries: Field umpire takes to farming But not any more.One telecom company contacted him and installed a mobile tower at his village, solving the connectivity problems of thousands of villagers, who are now showering blessings on the ‘son of soil’.“Unlike earlier times, I don’t have to shuttle between Delhi and Dangrol when I would have my video conferences. I am now able to attend workshops from my village home,” Chaudhary told PTI Bhasha.“I am happy that villagers can now speak uninterrupted and children who need mobile phone access for academic work will get the benefit. When villagers came to show their gratitude, I could understand how big a thing this (having a mobile tower) is for them,” said Chaudhary. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos