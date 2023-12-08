MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Verstappen says he and Red Bull can still do better

Runaway champions Red Bull won 21 of 22 races in 2023 while their Dutch 26-year-old took a record 19 victories -- including an unprecedented 10 in a row -- and set a string of other firsts.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 22:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the race.
FILE PHOTO: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have just finished Formula One’s most dominant season but the triple world champion said on Friday they could still improve.

Runaway champions Red Bull won 21 of 22 races in 2023 while their Dutch 26-year-old took a record 19 victories — including an unprecedented 10 in a row — and set a string of other firsts.

ALSO READ
F1: Toto Wolff says lawyers talking to FIA after compliance climbdown

Speaking to reporters ahead of the FIA prizegiving gala in Baku, Verstappen said it had been a really enjoyable season and looked forward to keeping the momentum going in 2024 and reaching new milestones.

“Realistically of course it can’t be much better than what we have achieved but I think it’s not always about trying to win 20 (races),” he added.

“It’s also about just trying to find improvements within yourself, within the car, and if that means we have improved the car and can fight for the championship again but only win 10 races, that’s also fine.

“There are always things that we can do better, we know that,” he added.

ALSO READ
Max Verstappen and Francesco Bagnaia finish their season in indomitable fashion

“Of course the car has been very, very dominant but we’ve also seen a few things that we can do better and that’s what we are of course working on for next year.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the team were always in pursuit of perfection but expected rivals to be closer next season.

“I doubt we will be able to achieve again, statistically, what we’ve done this year,” said the Briton, who hailed Verstappen’s consistency in an astonishing year.

“You’re always learning in this business,” said Horner. “We know the field will converge, we’ve seen that at different points during the course of the past year.

“We have to improve, we have to keep evolving.”

Related Topics

F1 /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Verstappen says he and Red Bull can still do better
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury
    AP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Mohit powers Puneri Paltan to a 43-32 victory over U Mumba after Naveen, Ashu help Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former New Zealand batter Vincent has life ban for match fixing relaxed by ECB
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh live Updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack, starting line-ups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Verstappen says he and Red Bull can still do better
    Reuters
  2. F1: Toto Wolff says lawyers talking to FIA after compliance climbdown
    Reuters
  3. Formula One: Shanghai and Miami to host F1 sprints for first time in 2024
    Reuters
  4. F1’s Williams Racing re-signs Logan Sargeant for 2024
    Reuters
  5. Is it me or is it the car: Seven-time world champion Hamilton admits having self-doubt at times
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Verstappen says he and Red Bull can still do better
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury
    AP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Mohit powers Puneri Paltan to a 43-32 victory over U Mumba after Naveen, Ashu help Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former New Zealand batter Vincent has life ban for match fixing relaxed by ECB
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh live Updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack, starting line-ups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment