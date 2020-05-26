Home F1 McLaren says to cut 1,200 jobs owing to pandemic McLaren said it was cutting 1,200 jobs and scaling back its involvement in Formula One racing because of the lockdowns. AFP London 26 May, 2020 20:03 IST McLaren's executive chairman Paul Walsh said that the cuts “will have a significant impact" on the F1 team”. - Getty Images AFP London 26 May, 2020 20:03 IST British Formula 1 team and supercar maker McLaren said on Tuesday it plans to cut 1,200 jobs after the coronavirus crisis hit sales.“We deeply regret the impact that this restructure will have on all our people, but especially those whose jobs may be affected,” the group's executive chairman Paul Walsh said in a statement.Walsh said the cuts “will have a significant impact on the shape and size of our F1 team”.British media reports said about 70 of the racing team's 800 jobs will be eliminated by the restructuring plan. UK motorsport chief wants British Grand Prix to be spared quarantine laws “It is a course of action we have worked hard to avoid, having already undertaken dramatic cost-saving measures across all areas of business,” Walsh said.“But we now have no further choice but to reduce the size of our workforce.”McLaren is a grand name in British racing that has produced cars featured in James Bond movies and bred winners of Formula 1 races since the 1960s.But the group's racing division has struggled in recent years. Audi bans Formula-E star who used ringer in virtual race McLaren is now lobbying Formula 1 to introduce a budget cap next year that could reduce the gap between less well-funded teams and runaway leaders such as Mercedes and Ferrari.The Formula 1 season has been suspended and is not eyeing a return until July.Orders for McLaren's supercars have also fallen steeply.Walsh said the group has invested in developing “a new lightweight, hybrid vehicle architecture” that will enter serial production at the end of the year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos