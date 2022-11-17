F1

Ricciardo says Abu Dhabi could be his last race in F1

Australian Daniel Ricciardo recognised on Thursday that the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be his last in Formula One as well as a farewell to McLaren.

Reuters
17 November, 2022 22:00 IST
17 November, 2022 22:00 IST
Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian Daniel Ricciardo recognised on Thursday that the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be his last in Formula One as well as a farewell to McLaren.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo recognised on Thursday that the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could be his last in Formula One as well as a farewell to McLaren.

The 33-year-old driver is leaving the former champions by mutual agreement after Sunday’s race at Yas Marina, with no race seats available at any other team for the eight times race winner.

“Mentally I’m not treating it like it’s going to be my last ever race, but it could be,” he told reporters.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup: Giroud eyeing Henry’s France goal record at Qatar 2022

“I know that nothing’s guaranteed in the future so I’m going out to enjoy it, I’m not going to get too, let’s say, emotional about the thought that ‘oh, is it the last one or not?’.

“I do want to enjoy it and take it for what it is.”

Ricciardo will have a three place grid penalty for Sunday’s race after causing a collision with Haas’s Kevin Magnussen at the previous round in Brazil last Sunday.

“I normally go better when I have penalties so I actually asked for a five place penalty, but three will do so there you go,” he joked.

The Australian, who will be replaced at McLaren by rookie compatriot Oscar Piastri, has been linked to possible reserve roles at champions Red Bull and Mercedes but he said nothing was confirmed.

“Progress is being made, we’ll see,” he said.

“Hopefully you can see my good looks again next year to some degree.” 

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us