Home F1 Hamilton on pole in Russia with Schumacher's record in sight Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix to put his Mercedes on pole position. Reuters 26 September, 2020 19:22 IST Lewis Hamilton after clinching the pole position for the Russian Grand Prix. - AP Photo Reuters 26 September, 2020 19:22 IST Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory.Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton's teammate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.Hamilton will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time win record if he takes his seventh win of the season on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos