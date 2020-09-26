F1

Hamilton on pole in Russia with Schumacher's record in sight

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix to put his Mercedes on pole position.

Reuters
26 September, 2020 19:22 IST

Lewis Hamilton after clinching the pole position for the Russian Grand Prix.   -  AP Photo

Reuters
26 September, 2020 19:22 IST

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton came back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole position for what could be a record-equalling 91st victory.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized second place on the starting grid for the race in Sochi, with Hamilton's teammate and closest title rival Valtteri Bottas having to settle for third.

Hamilton will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time win record if he takes his seventh win of the season on Sunday.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos