Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari career in numbers

At the end of their sixth season together, Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari will part ways.

The Scuderia announced on Tuesday that an agreement to extend the four-time champion's contract beyond the 2020 Formula One campaign could not be reached. Speculation is already rife about the next step for Vettel, who has been linked with Renault, McLaren and – though seemingly less likely – Mercedes.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at his Ferrari career in numbers.

14 – Only Michael Schumacher (72) and Niki Lauda (15) have won more F1 races with Ferrari than Vettel.

2 – Vettel has not won any Grands Prix with Ferrari more than twice. He has two victories in Australia, Bahrain, Hungary and Singapore.

12 - The number of times Vettel guided his Ferrari to pole position.

1 – The 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix was the site of the German's only DNS in his F1 career – his car broke down with engine failure on the warm-up lap.

101 – Vettel is one of five drivers with a century of F1 starts for Ferrari. Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Felipe Massa and Rubens Barrichello also achieved the feat.

13.5 – Vettel averaged 14 points per race during his time with Red Bull, where he won four world titles. His rate with Ferrari is 0.5 lower.

54 – The 32-year-old has claimed 54 podiums with Ferrari, 45 per cent of his career total.

14 – Vettel has posted the fastest lap 14 times for the Scuderia – he did it on 24 occasions with Red Bull.

1,057 – The total number of laps Vettel has led in his five seasons so far with Ferrari.

5,241 – The amount of kilometres Vettel has been at the front for, which is greater than the distance between Monza and Almaty in Kazakhstan.

28,687 – Overall, Vettel has raced 28,687km for Ferrari. The circumference of Earth is just over 40,000km.