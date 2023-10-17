MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024

Formula One’s all-female F1 Academy will support seven grands prix next season with races on three continents starting in Saudi Arabia and ending in Abu Dhabi, the sport announced on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 19:59 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff ahead of the Grand Prix.
FILE PHOTO: F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff ahead of the Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff ahead of the Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Formula One’s all-female F1 Academy will support seven grands prix next season with races on three continents starting in Saudi Arabia and ending in Abu Dhabi, the sport announced on Tuesday.

The season will start in Jeddah on March 7 and end at Yas Marina on December 8.

Other races will be in Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort (Netherlands), Singapore and Qatar.

“This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level,” said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

READ | Bagnaia wins Indonesia GP as Martin throws away championship lead

Formula One teams all agreed in July to each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy from next year. The series uses 1.4 litre-engined Tatuus F4 cars with a top speed of 240kph.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission,” said F1 Academy boss Susie Wolff.

“We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Related Topics

Formula One /

F1 /

Stefano Domenicali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Formula One: Mcllroy, Mahomes and Kelce join investors in Alpine
    Reuters
  3. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: De Kock, Bavuma begin chase for SA
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Women’s F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Formula One: Mcllroy, Mahomes and Kelce join investors in Alpine
    Reuters
  3. FIA ‘revisiting’ Hamilton track-crossing incident in Qatar GP
    Reuters
  4. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025
    Reuters
  5. Red Bull ‘desperately’ need Perez to find his form - Horner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Formula One: Mcllroy, Mahomes and Kelce join investors in Alpine
    Reuters
  3. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: De Kock, Bavuma begin chase for SA
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 294: India’s Jubli poised to make history as he faces underperforming Breeden of USA
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment