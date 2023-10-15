MagazineBuy Print

Bagnaia wins Indonesia GP as Martin throws away championship lead

Bagnaia crossed the line just ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales in second, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion, finished third.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 13:39 IST , MANDALIKA, Indonesia - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia of Italy speaks during a press conference ahead of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Kuta Mandalika, Central Lombok, on October 12, 2023.
Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia of Italy speaks during a press conference ahead of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Kuta Mandalika, Central Lombok, on October 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia of Italy speaks during a press conference ahead of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika International Circuit in Kuta Mandalika, Central Lombok, on October 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia battled heroically from 13th on the grid to win a thrilling Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Sunday, as he reclaimed the lead in the riders’ championship after Jorge Martin crashed out.

Bagnaia crossed the line just ahead of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales in second, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion, finished third.

Champion Bagnaia is back on top of the riders’ standings with 346 points, with Martin (328) in second and Bezzecchi (283) in third.

Pramac Racing’s Martin, who took the championship lead on Saturday after winning the sprint, started from the second row in sixth place but did not stay there long, rocketing off the line in hot conditions to take the lead after the very first turn.

But with the Spaniard cruising with a comfortable lead of over two seconds, his bike went from under him, and he was dumped in the gravel, leaving him holding his head in his hands in disbelief at spurning the gilt-edged opportunity. (

Francesco Bagnaia

