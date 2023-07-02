Austrian Grand Prix: Sophia Floersch becomes first female driver to get points in F3

Sophia Floersch became the first female driver to register points in a Formula 3 (F3) race after her ninth place finish in the feature race of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The German driver who races for PHM Racing by Charouz had started the race in the P21. She will receive two World Championship points for the finish taking her to 21st place in the standings.

A huge congratulations to @SophiaFloersch on becoming the first female driver to score points in @Formula3 👏



And, with a mega climb from P20 to P9! 🤯#RoadToF1https://t.co/7b5tn8e3jc — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

The feature race was won by Briton Zak O’Sullivan, who races for Prema Powerteam, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto who is a part of the Trident team.

Floersch was inducted into the Alpine Driver Academy at the start of this season.

This is her second stint in F3, having participated in the series in F3 for Charouz alongside Alessio Deledda and Alex Peroni. She was the first female racer in the championship since the GP3 series and European F3 series merger. Her highest finish that season was a 12th place finish.

She has also participated in the sportscar racing series Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), the FIA World Endurance Championship and is a podium winner in the ADAC Formula 4 series as well as the European Le Mans Series.