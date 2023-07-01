MagazineBuy Print

Dutch teenager van’t Hoff dies in crash at Spa

Van’t Hoff, who won the 2021 Spanish F4 championship, was racing for the Dutch MP Motorsport outfit at the Belgian Grand Prix circuit.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 18:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The F2 community stand for a minutes silence to commemorate the passing of Dilano van’t Hoff of Netherlands.
The F2 community stand for a minutes silence to commemorate the passing of Dilano van't Hoff of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The F2 community stand for a minutes silence to commemorate the passing of Dilano van’t Hoff of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Dutch teenager Dilano van’t Hoff died in an accident during a wet Formula Regional European Championship race at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday, his team said.

The 18-year-old, who won the 2021 Spanish F4 championship, was racing for the Dutch MP Motorsport outfit at the Belgian Grand Prix circuit.

“MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps,” they said.

READ | Formula One leader Verstappen frustrated despite pole position for Austrian GP

The race, in wet conditions with heavy spray, was on the support programme for the 24 Hours of Spa endurance race.

Formula Two teams and drivers competing at the Austrian Grand Prix held a minute’s silence.

“Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

French racer Anthoine Hubert died four years ago in an F2 race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Media reports said van’t Hoff was caught up in a multi-car collision during a late restart.

