Motorsport

Formula 1: Drugovich to race in Bahrain GP if Stroll not fit

The team said it would give the 24-year-old Canadian, son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, every chance to race.

Reuters
26 February, 2023 18:54 IST
26 February, 2023 18:54 IST
Felipe Drugovich of Brazil and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on in the garage during day three of F1 Testing.

Felipe Drugovich of Brazil and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on in the garage during day three of F1 Testing. | Photo Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The team said it would give the 24-year-old Canadian, son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, every chance to race.

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich will make his Formula One race debut in next weekend’s Bahrain season-opener if Lance Stroll cannot return in time from a cycling injury, Aston Martin said on Sunday.

The team said it would give the 24-year-old Canadian, son of the team’s billionaire owner Lawrence, every chance to race.

Also Read
Formula 1: Bad news for Verstappen’s rivals as Red Bull looks better

“Should he not be fit to compete, then Felipe will drive the AMR23 alongside Fernando (Alonso),” they added.

Stroll missed the three-day pre-season test from Thursday to Saturday at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit with reserve driver Drugovich doing 117 laps as a stand-in alongside double world champion Alonso.

The team has given few details about Stroll’s cycle accident during training in Spain, other than saying he had a wrist injury.

Aston Martin has two official reserves, the other being Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne -- a former McLaren F1 driver who is also the reigning Formula E champion and was racing in the electric series in Cape Town on Saturday.

The team’s confirmation that reigning Formula Two champion Drugovich, 22, would race if Stroll cannot also addressed speculation that four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel could make a surprise comeback.

Vettel retired at the end of last season but team principal Mike Krack told reporters in Bahrain they remained in contact and would not say whether the German was interested in returning.

Aston Martin started last season with a stand-in driver for the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after Vettel tested positive for COVID-19.

Nico Hulkenberg was the replacement that time but the German has now secured a full-time drive at Haas. 

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us