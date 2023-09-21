MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Tsunoda hedges bets as AlphaTauri seat race heats up

When asked at the Japanese Grand Prix which one of Ricciardo or Lawson he would prefer to drive alongside next season, Tsunoda said it was “scary to say”.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 17:00 IST , SUZUKA, JAPAN - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tsunoda said his own status for next season was “not confirmed yet”.
Tsunoda said his own status for next season was “not confirmed yet”. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Tsunoda said his own status for next season was “not confirmed yet”. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Yuki Tsunoda said on Thursday that AlphaTauri might need “three seats” in Formula One next season as he vies with Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson for the team’s two places.

New Zealander Lawson has driven the past three races for AlphaTauri as a stand-in for Australian veteran Ricciardo, who broke his hand in practice last month.

When asked at the Japanese Grand Prix which one of Ricciardo or Lawson he would prefer to drive alongside next season, Tsunoda said it was “scary to say”.

“It depends on what they’re thinking - if they want more results, probably Daniel would be more easier, he has more experience,” said the Japanese driver, who is in his third season with AplhaTauri.

“Liam’s best score is ninth, I’ve never done ninth. Maybe Liam and Daniel, three seats.”

Tsunoda said his own status for next season was “not confirmed yet”.

Ricciardo, who was released by McLaren last year after two disappointing seasons, joined AlphaTauri in July as a replacement for Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries.

Ricciardo said he believed AlphaTauri offered him “the best path” back to a seat with the senior Red Bull team.

But the 34-year-old broke his hand in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix and was replaced by reserve Lawson.

Lawson had a dream performance at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, knocking world champion Max Verstappen out of qualifying and then finishing the race in ninth place.

“If the team wants to develop the car more, to be competitive, maybe Daniel,” said Tsunoda.

“But at the same time, Liam, in his first three races, he has immediately shown a good performance.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniel Ricciardo /

Liam Lawson /

Yuki Tsunoda /

AlphaTauri /

Formula One /

Nyck de Vries /

Singapore Grand Prix /

Dutch Grand Prix /

Japanese Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: List of all competition venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Tsunoda hedges bets as AlphaTauri seat race heats up
    AFP
  3. India vs Chinese Taipei women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Match underway; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Tarundeep Rai optimistic about Indian men’s recurve team’s success
    PTI
  5. George Russell expects Red Bull to ‘get back to winning ways’ in Japan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: Tsunoda hedges bets as AlphaTauri seat race heats up
    AFP
  2. F1: Max Verstappen primed to roar back at ‘old school’ Japan GP
    AFP
  3. MotoGP 2023 Title Race: Onus on Martin to maximise chances as Bagnaia looks to regain fitness
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Morbidelli to join Ducati’s Pramac MotoGP team for 2024
    AFP
  5. Lance Stroll to miss Singapore GP after qualifying crash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: List of all competition venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Tsunoda hedges bets as AlphaTauri seat race heats up
    AFP
  3. India vs Chinese Taipei women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Match underway; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Tarundeep Rai optimistic about Indian men’s recurve team’s success
    PTI
  5. George Russell expects Red Bull to ‘get back to winning ways’ in Japan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment