Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in Formula 2 Sprint Race in Monaco

The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, crossed the line behind Ayumu Iwasa in a safety car interrupted race.

Monaco 27 May, 2023 21:20 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jehan Daruvala of India and MP Motorsport

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jehan Daruvala of India and MP Motorsport | Photo Credit: FRANCOIS NEL/ Getty Images

India’s Jehan Daruvala raced to his second Monaco podium in as many years after a hard-fought battle for the lead in the Formula 2 Championship’s Sprint race on Saturday.

Jehan harried the Japanese racer for much of the 30-lap race only to be forced to back off in the closing stages, following the second safety car period due to a drop in tyre pressures and issues with the brakes.

His feisty drive was good enough to earn him his third podium of the season and his 18th rostrum result in Formula 2 overall.

“It’s a case of mixed feelings right now, to be honest,” said Jehan after the race.

“Coming so close to victory that too here in Monaco only to miss out at the very end is slightly frustrating. On the other hand, to stand on the podium here is always special. So, I’ll take it. I gave it everything today, kept my nose clean and managed my race really well and I’m glad to have come away with this result.”

Jehan’s result on Saturday was his second Monaco podium. The Indian had also finished second in the Monaco round’s Sprint race last year.

The result comes as a welcome boost ahead of the main Feature race on Sunday.

