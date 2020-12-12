Motorsport Motorsport JK Tyre National Racing: Double delight for Datta and Sayed Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) and Amir Sayed (MSport) struck a double each in their respective classes on the penultimate day of the 23rd JK Tyre – FMSCI National Racing Championship. Rayan Rozario Coimbatore 12 December, 2020 17:35 IST Ashwin Datta (centre), Vishnu Prasad (MSport) and Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing) celebrate after winning the FLGB4 class second race in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Saturday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Rayan Rozario Coimbatore 12 December, 2020 17:35 IST Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) and Amir Sayed (MSport) struck a double each in their respective classes on the penultimate day of the 23rd JK Tyre – FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here, on Saturday.After Vishnu Prasad of MSport coasted to a fine win in the Formula LGB4, the premier class, the other day, Datta roared back in a strong fashion to clinch a double much to the joy of his team.READ| JK Tyre National Racing: Vishnu Prasad, Amir scorch the track It wasn’t easy though for Datta as Vishnu battled hard in both the races. The first witnessed some nervy moments as there were quite a few spins. The safety car came in time and again but Datta kept his cool right through to win the race under the yellow flag as the safety car was in.In the second race, it was Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) who held the advantage at the start before his car let him down in the fourth lap.READ| Haas 'honoured' as Mick Schumacher makes F1 practice debut Vishnu cashed in on the chance and moved ahead. It was a fight between Vishnu and Datta from there. Even as the former was building a sizeable lead and looked set for a grand double, came the safety car in with just two laps to go.Datta moved in quickly and even managed to get past Vishnu in the second corner. Vishnu pressed the pedal hard for one last time but Datta played it smart and clean to finish the day on a merry note.Veteran star Sarosh Hataria of Ahura Racing drove clever as well to finish third.The results (Provisional):JKNRC FLGB4: Race 1: Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 21:58.046); 2. Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don); 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don). Race 2: Ashwin Datta 20:52.423; 2. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport); 3. Vishnu Prasad. Race 3: 1. Ashwin Datta 22:13.962; 2. Vishnu Prasad; 3. Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing).JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 15:56.927; 2. Neym Rizvi (MSport); 3. Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing). Race 2: 1. Amir Sayed 16:23.787; 2. Dhruvin Gajjar; 3. Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing). Race 3: 1. Amir Sayed 11:58.316; 2. Aman Chaudhary; 3 Dhruvin Gajjar. Race 4: 1. Amir Sayed 17:53.731; 2. Aman Chaudhary; 3. Dhruv Tyagi (Momentum Motorsports). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos