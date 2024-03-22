MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for transparency from FIA

The FIA’s ethics committee cleared the governing body’s President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of alleged interference into two races this week, but the FIA provided little detail about the judgements in each case and declined to comment further on them.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 15:11 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
McLaren’s Zak Brown gestures during a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.
McLaren’s Zak Brown gestures during a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

McLaren’s Zak Brown gestures during a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

McLaren boss Zak Brown called on Formula One’s governing FIA to be more transparent about its recent investigations, saying the sport would struggle to move on while questions remained unanswered.

The FIA’s ethics committee cleared the governing body’s President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of alleged interference in two races this week, but the FIA provided little detail about the judgements in each case and declined to comment further on them.

The FIA has also been in the spotlight over its recent conflict of interest inquiry into Susie Wolff.

Wolff, who runs the all-female F1 Academy support series, said on Wednesday she had launched legal action against the governing body.

Brown said the cases were all very serious situations.

“I think we’re living in 2024, not 1984, which means total transparency,” he told reporters at the team principals’ press conference at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

“I think everyone should welcome transparency.

“Until all the unanswered questions are answered, people will continue to ask questions, so I don’t think it’s a great situation that we’re in - that we’re three races into the calendar and we’re still talking about these issues.”

The FIA did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters about Brown’s comments, which came a day after Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton criticised the sport’s authorities for having no accountability when asked about Wolff’s legal action.

The new season has also been overshadowed by allegations of misconduct against Red Bull boss Christian Horner by a female employee.

Horner, who denied wrongdoing, was cleared by an independent investigation while the employee was suspended.

Media have reported the unidentified woman appealed the outcome and raised an official complaint to the FIA.

The FIA has declined to comment on the reports.

The McLaren CEO acknowledged the role of confidentiality in internal investigations but said people in the sport needed to have confidence in the FIA’s procedures.

“We need to have the confidence that when someone brings forward an issue that we know it’s been looked into independently (and) all parties have been heard,” said Brown, whose team announced on Friday he had extended his CEO contract to 2030.

Brown stopped short of saying he had lost confidence in the FIA’s governance. Other team principals at the press conference gave strong backing to the FIA.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said teams had no option but to have confidence in the FIA’s internal investigations.

“Don’t ask us to have an opinion (on individual cases),” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Zak Brown /

Mohammed Ben Sulayem /

susie wolff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for transparency from FIA
    Reuters
  2. Still hurts, haven’t been able to get over it: Savita Punia on lost Paris Olympics dream
    PTI
  3. Podcast: Paris Olympics watch - Indian table tennis: Sharath Kamal’s ambitions, historic quota for team events and more
    K. Keerthivasan,Nihit Sachdeva
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: North Korea’s home match against Japan called off, says AFC
    AFP
  5. IPL 2024: Team previews, SWOT analysis and predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for transparency from FIA
    Reuters
  2. Australian Grand Prix: Setup change on Hamilton’s car backfired in practice, Wolff says
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton criticises FIA over case involving F1 team director Susie Wolff
    AP
  4. Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil
    AFP
  5. Perez downplays speculation of Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for transparency from FIA
    Reuters
  2. Still hurts, haven’t been able to get over it: Savita Punia on lost Paris Olympics dream
    PTI
  3. Podcast: Paris Olympics watch - Indian table tennis: Sharath Kamal’s ambitions, historic quota for team events and more
    K. Keerthivasan,Nihit Sachdeva
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: North Korea’s home match against Japan called off, says AFC
    AFP
  5. IPL 2024: Team previews, SWOT analysis and predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment