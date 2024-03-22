MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Grand Prix: Setup change on Hamilton’s car backfired in practice, Wolff says

Seven-time world champion Hamilton cut a gloomy figure in the Mercedes garage after posting the 18th fastest lap in the second session.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 14:03 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during practice ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during practice ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during practice ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Lewis Hamilton’s struggles in the second free-practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday were because of a botched setup change on his car.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton cut a gloomy figure in the Mercedes garage after posting the 18th fastest lap in the session, more than 1.5 seconds slower than Ferrari’s pace-setting Charles Leclerc at Albert Park.

Hamilton was ninth quickest in the earlier session, while teammate George Russell was third. Russell was sixth fastest in the second free-practice session.

Wolff said engineers had experimented with two different setups in the cars as the team tries to unlock performance amid a difficult start to the season.

“In the second session (we’ve) gone through a really quite dramatic setup change on Lewis’ (car) and that has massively backfired,” he told Sky. “But this is why we’re having those sessions. On the other side it was a bit better, but we were lacking performance. ... Overall it wasn’t a good day.”

READ | Hamilton praises F1 Academy director Susie Wolff over legal action against FIA

Both Hamilton and Russell struggled with the balance of their cars and each skidded off track in practice.

They were hardly alone, though, with most drivers battling for grip on the street circuit, including Alex Albon, who wrecked his Williams car with a crash at turn six in the first practice.

Mercedes is fourth in the constructors’ championship behind leading Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren after the opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

“If I would say that I’m not frustrated, it would be not the truth,” Wolff said of the W15 car’s progress. “Certainly we are because we’re trying so much in all directions, but don’t seem to have found that silver bullet yet which helps us to get us in the right direction.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Australian Grand Prix /

Toto Wolff /

Mercedes /

Lewis Hamilton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Grand Prix: Setup change on Hamilton’s car backfired in practice, Wolff says
    Reuters
  2. NBA roundup: Houston Rockets beats Chicago Bulls for 7th straight win
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: B R Sharath joins Gujarat Titans; Tanush Kotian replaces Zampa in Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai’s invincible ethos culminates in 42nd Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Australian Grand Prix: Setup change on Hamilton’s car backfired in practice, Wolff says
    Reuters
  2. Hamilton criticises FIA over case involving F1 team director Susie Wolff
    AP
  3. Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil
    AFP
  4. Perez downplays speculation of Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes
    AP
  5. EU general court says former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from sanctions list
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Grand Prix: Setup change on Hamilton’s car backfired in practice, Wolff says
    Reuters
  2. NBA roundup: Houston Rockets beats Chicago Bulls for 7th straight win
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: B R Sharath joins Gujarat Titans; Tanush Kotian replaces Zampa in Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai’s invincible ethos culminates in 42nd Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment