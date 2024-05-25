MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP 2024: Espargaro smashes lap record to take pole at Catalunya

Espargaro, who announced this week that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season, set a time of 1:38.190 on his last lap of the session.

Published : May 25, 2024 15:56 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aprilia Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro during the practice session of the Catalunya Grand Prix.
Aprilia Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro during the practice session of the Catalunya Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aprilia Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro during the practice session of the Catalunya Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AFP

Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro smashed the lap record in the final moments of the second qualifying session to take pole position at his home Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.

Espargaro, who announced this week that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season, set a time of 1:38.190 on his last lap of the session to leapfrog Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, who was second.

“I don’t have 100 pole positions in my career. So, even if it’s just one Saturday at my home Grand Prix, it’s amazing, especially fighting with Bagnaia,” Espargaro said.

ALSO READ | Aprilia’s Espargaro to retire at end of 2024 season

Brad Binder of KTM was third, while championship leader Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing finished sixth-quickest after losing his front and crashing out late in the session.

Martin will start on the second row in Sunday’s race, giving Bagnaia an opportunity to make up ground on the Spaniard in the overall standings.

“It’s always important to start in the front row in Barcelona. Second position is always good,” Bagnaia said.

In the first qualifying session, Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Racing) and Raul Fernandez both set lap records to qualify for Q2. Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing will start 14th on the grid after failing to make it out of Q1.

