MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro to retire at end of 2024 season

Espargaro made his MotoGP debut in 2009 and is riding in his 13th world championship campaign. He has achieved three wins, 11 podiums and five poles during his career.

Published : May 23, 2024 19:51 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aprilia Racing’s Spanish driver Aleix Espargaro.
FILE PHOTO: Aprilia Racing’s Spanish driver Aleix Espargaro. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aprilia Racing’s Spanish driver Aleix Espargaro. | Photo Credit: AFP

Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro will retire at the end of MotoGP’s 2024 season, the Spaniard said on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Catalonia Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old made his MotoGP debut in 2009 and is riding in his 13th world championship campaign. He has achieved three wins, 11 podiums and five poles during his career.

Espargaro, who joined Aprilia in 2017 for a second stint after spells with Ducati, Forward Yamaha and Suzuki, won the Catalonia Grand Prix last season.

“I am very happy and proud, although it is never enough, but I am proud of how far I have come,” Espargaro told reporters.

“Surely that child who debuted around here many years ago would be happy.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Aleix Espargaro /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro to retire at end of 2024 season
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Toronto awarded WNBA expansion franchise
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces provisional 30-member squad
    AFP
  5. EURO 2024 full squads: Italy releases provisional squad, Ronaldo in Portugal squad, Rashford missing for England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro to retire at end of 2024 season
    Reuters
  2. UP government steps in to rescue MotoGP race in India, Dorna says decision on race imminent
    PTI
  3. MotoGP: India race will take place, all contractual obligations to be met in June- Race promoters
    PTI
  4. MotoGP India dropped, Kazakhstan replaces it in 2024 calendar: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. French MotoGP: Jorge Martin extends championship lead with a thrilling win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro to retire at end of 2024 season
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Toronto awarded WNBA expansion franchise
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces provisional 30-member squad
    AFP
  5. EURO 2024 full squads: Italy releases provisional squad, Ronaldo in Portugal squad, Rashford missing for England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment