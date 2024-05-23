MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UP government steps in to rescue MotoGP race in India, Dorna says decision on race imminent

The government, which was the main race sponsor in the inaugural edition in 2023, has now become the event promoter alongside Fairstreet Sports and is keen to ensure that Grand Prix of India takes place in September.

Published : May 23, 2024 17:51 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi addressing the media ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi addressing the media ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi addressing the media ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped in to rescue the MotoGP race in India, assuring the championship rights holders Dorna that all financial obligations will be met by the end of this week.

A leading motorsport magazine had reported earlier this month that the India round on the calendar was set to be dropped due to the non-payment of partial dues to Dorna, a claim rejected outrightly by local race promoters Fairstreet Sports.

Uttar Pradesh government, which was the main race sponsor in the inaugural edition in 2023, has now become the event promoter alongside Fairstreet Sports and is keen to ensure that Grand Prix of India takes place in September as mentioned on the MotoGP website.

In an official email to Dorna, Invest UP — the investment arm of the state government — has promised to furnish all necessary approvals and fees disbursement plan by the end of this week. The government and Fairstreet Sports will share the burden of the race fees as per the tri-partite agreement with Dorna.

PTI has learnt that Dorna wanted all contractual obligations to be fulfilled by March but is ready to give a little more time to the local promoters considering the general elections in India.

“India is one of the things to look at. In these days it will be decided. We can’t take long; next week or the following week at most,” MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta said on the sidelines of the Catalan Grand Prix this weekend.

The existing contract covers the next six years and with UP government coming on board as a co-promoter, the event has received a huge shot in the arm.

When Formula 1 took place in Greater Noida from 2011 to 2013, the government at centre or the state level did not support the high-profile event financially.

Governments funding races in motorsport is not new. Majority of the Formula 1 races are funded by the host nation’s government. The 2023 MotoGP round in India, won by Marco Bezzecchi, was the biggest motorsports event held in the country since the last Formula 1 race took place in 2013. Formula 1 could only last three years in India due to financial and taxation issues.

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Formula 1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP government steps in to rescue MotoGP race in India, Dorna says decision on race imminent
    PTI
  2. Michael Schumacher’s family wins legal case against publisher over fake AI interview
    AP
  3. Porsche to stay in Formula E until at least 2030
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lanka Premier League to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation
    AFP
  5. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu survives scare against Sim Yu Jin, Ashmita stuns Beiwen to enter quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. UP government steps in to rescue MotoGP race in India, Dorna says decision on race imminent
    PTI
  2. MotoGP: India race will take place, all contractual obligations to be met in June- Race promoters
    PTI
  3. MotoGP India dropped, Kazakhstan replaces it in 2024 calendar: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. French MotoGP: Jorge Martin extends championship lead with a thrilling win
    AFP
  5. Moto GP: Jorge Martin wins French Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marquez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP government steps in to rescue MotoGP race in India, Dorna says decision on race imminent
    PTI
  2. Michael Schumacher’s family wins legal case against publisher over fake AI interview
    AP
  3. Porsche to stay in Formula E until at least 2030
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lanka Premier League to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation
    AFP
  5. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu survives scare against Sim Yu Jin, Ashmita stuns Beiwen to enter quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment