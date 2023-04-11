Motorsport

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss Americas GP due to injury

The Spaniard, an eight times world champion with six titles in the top category, underwent surgery to his right hand after a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal last month.

Reuters
11 April, 2023 21:11 IST
11 April, 2023 21:11 IST
Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Alex Marquez in action during the Argentina Grand Prix.

Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Alex Marquez in action during the Argentina Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

The Spaniard, an eight times world champion with six titles in the top category, underwent surgery to his right hand after a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal last month.

Honda’s Marc Marquez will miss MotoGP’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin this weekend as he continues to recover from a hand injury.

The Spaniard, an eight times world champion with six titles in the top category, underwent surgery to his right hand after a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal last month.

Also Read
Argentina GP: Bezzecchi wins first MotoGP race to lead championship

Repsol Honda said in a statement that a decision had been taken to let the hand heal fully and avoid any unnecessary risks.

“Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible,” the team added.

The Spaniard has a stellar record at the Circuit of the Americas, winning six years in a row between 2013-18 and going from last to sixth in 2022 after also winning in 2021.

Marquez collected a double long lap penalty for the collision with RNF Racing’s Miguel Oliveira in Portugal but missed the subsequent race in Argentina.

MotoGP has said the Spaniard must serve the penalty, which remains under appeal by Honda, at the next MotoGP race he participates in.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us