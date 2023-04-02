Motorsport

Argentina GP: Bezzecchi wins first MotoGP race to lead championship

Argentina GP: Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco finished second with a stunning ride while pole-sitter Alex Marquez was third on his Gresini Ducati.

Reuters
SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO 02 April, 2023 23:37 IST
Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi, of Ducati Mooney VR46 Racing, celebrates winning the Moto GP race in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina.

Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi, of Ducati Mooney VR46 Racing, celebrates winning the Moto GP race in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP

Marco Bezzecchi clinched his and VR46 Racing’s maiden MotoGP victory at the Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday to move to the top of the championship standings after he dominated in wet conditions to lead from the first corner to the chequered flag.

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco finished second with a stunning ride while pole-sitter Alex Marquez was third on his Gresini Ducati.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia threw away 20 points when he made a mistake and crashed while he was in second place with eight laps left.

