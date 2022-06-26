Alex Marquez joining Ducati to relaunch Moto GP career

Spanish rider Alex Marquez said on Sunday he will join the Ducati-Gresini team next season after growing frustrated with the difficulties he found in riding at Honda.

ALSO READ - Bagnaia sets Assen lap record to take Dutch GP pole

The 26-year-old brother of six-time Moto GP world champion Marc Marquez is seeking a new challenge after failing to progress in the top class since winning the 2019 Moto2 world title. He was just 18th in the world standings ahead of Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

“It was crucial for me to change in order for me to recover the same kind of motivation I had when I first joined this class,” Marquez said.

Marquez’s place at Honda had been at risk for some time, with Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins being linked to it.