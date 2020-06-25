Home Moto GP Petrucci joins Tech3 KTM Moto GP team for 2021 Danilo Petrucci's departure was expected, with Ducati having already signed Australian Jack Miller for next year and Andrea Dovizioso set to stay. Reuters 25 June, 2020 23:22 IST Danilo Petrucci will leave Ducati and race for the non-factory Tech3 KTM team in 2021. - Twitter Reuters 25 June, 2020 23:22 IST Experienced Italian Moto GP rider Danilo Petrucci will leave Ducati and race for the non-factory Tech3 KTM team in 2021, the Austrian manufacturer announced on Thursday.The departure was expected, with Ducati having already signed Australian Jack Miller for next year and Andrea Dovizioso set to stay.Petrucci, 29, will partner young Spaniard Iker Lecuona at Tech3, with Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira moving up from the satellite outfit to the factory KTM team alongside South African Brad Binder.Binder, 24, and Oliveira, 25, were team mates in the junior Moto2 and Moto3 categories.READ | MotoGP season to start on July 19 “Brad and Miguel have a productive working relationship and have shown the talent and the desire to win races through all stages of grand prix,” said KTM boss Pit Beirer.“We believe they have the determination necessary to push our Moto GP project forward.“The same goes for Red Bull KTM Tech3 where were happy to bring Danilo into the family.”Pol Espargaro will leave the KTM factory team to make way for Oliveira. The Spaniard is widely expected to move to Repsol Honda alongside Marc Marquez in place of the reigning world champion's brother Alex.Alex Marquez, the Moto2 champion who has yet to race in the top category, has been tipped for a move to the non-works LCR Honda team. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos