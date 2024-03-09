MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Martin keeps Binder at bay to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin led from start to finish to win the MotoGP season-opening sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday as last season’s championship runner-up began the 2024 campaign with a bang.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 22:27 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder.
Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin led from start to finish to win the MotoGP season-opening sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday as last season’s championship runner-up began the 2024 campaign with a bang.

Martin had broken the lap record in qualifying to clinch pole position and the Spaniard was under constant pressure from Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder, who stayed on his rear wheel for the entire 11 laps but could not find a way past.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro had qualified second on the grid but after falling down the pack, he methodically carved his way through the field, keeping Marc Marquez at bay before stealing the final podium spot from Ducati’s defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Related Topics

Jorge Martin /

Qatar Grand Prix /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Mumbai three down, Gujarat tightens screws
    Team Sportstar
  2. Martin keeps Binder at bay to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint
    Reuters
  3. Anderson setting a bar that no one else will achieve: Glenn McGrath
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. F2 Saudi Arabia GP: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in feature race, celebrates highest podium finish of his career
    Team Sportstar
  5. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final highlights: Services clinches narrow 1-0 win against Goa, takes overall title count to seven
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Martin keeps Binder at bay to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint
    Reuters
  2. Martin breaks lap record to take pole for season-opening Qatar Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. Bagnaia pens two-year Ducati contract extension
    AFP
  4. Martin tops MotoGP Sepang day one as Bagnaia suffers early crash
    AFP
  5. American team Trackhouse replaces RNF on 2024 MotoGP grid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Mumbai three down, Gujarat tightens screws
    Team Sportstar
  2. Martin keeps Binder at bay to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint
    Reuters
  3. Anderson setting a bar that no one else will achieve: Glenn McGrath
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. F2 Saudi Arabia GP: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in feature race, celebrates highest podium finish of his career
    Team Sportstar
  5. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final highlights: Services clinches narrow 1-0 win against Goa, takes overall title count to seven
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment