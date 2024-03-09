Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin led from start to finish to win the MotoGP season-opening sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday as last season’s championship runner-up began the 2024 campaign with a bang.
Martin had broken the lap record in qualifying to clinch pole position and the Spaniard was under constant pressure from Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder, who stayed on his rear wheel for the entire 11 laps but could not find a way past.
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro had qualified second on the grid but after falling down the pack, he methodically carved his way through the field, keeping Marc Marquez at bay before stealing the final podium spot from Ducati’s defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Latest on Sportstar
- MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Mumbai three down, Gujarat tightens screws
- Martin keeps Binder at bay to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint
- Anderson setting a bar that no one else will achieve: Glenn McGrath
- F2 Saudi Arabia GP: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in feature race, celebrates highest podium finish of his career
- Santosh trophy 2023-24 final highlights: Services clinches narrow 1-0 win against Goa, takes overall title count to seven
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE