Bradl to replace Marquez at Honda for Argentine Grand Prix Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix after a highside crash in the warm-up session ahead of the season's second race. Reuters 30 March, 2022 17:45 IST FILE PHOTO: Stefan Bradl, of Germany, races during qualifying for the Red Bull U.S. Grand Prix MotoGP world championship motorcycle race Saturday, July 20, 2013, at Laguna Seca raceway in Monterey, Calif. - AP Reuters 30 March, 2022 17:45 IST Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will ride in place of Marc Marquez at the Argentine Grand Prix this weekend as the six-times MotoGP champion continues to recover from double vision, the team announced on Wednesday.Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix after a highside crash in the warm-up session ahead of the season's second race.The 29-year-old also suffered from double vision at the end of 2021 after a concussion he suffered in a training crash."The most important thing is sending my best to Marc and hoping that he recovers quickly. Until then, I will do my best for Honda HRC and the Repsol Honda Team in his place," Bradl said.READ: F1 set for talks after eventful Saudi GP weekend"I have already done a few tests this year so I am familiar with the new Honda RC213V but, of course, coming into a MotoGP weekend is a different situation."I have some good memories of Argentina. I was fifth there in 2014 and seventh there when I last raced in Termas in 2016."Marquez won three of the six races held in Argentina between 2014-2019. The last two editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.