MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim San Marino pole

Reigning world champion Bagnaia finished in a hugely impressive third place, 0.436sec off the pace despite carrying injuries from last weekend’s horror crash at the Catalunya MotoGP.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 16:56 IST , Misano - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Jorge Martin of Spain and Pramac Racingheads down a straight during the MotoGP Of San Marino - Free Practice at Misano World Circuit on September 08, 2023.
Jorge Martin of Spain and Pramac Racingheads down a straight during the MotoGP Of San Marino - Free Practice at Misano World Circuit on September 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jorge Martin of Spain and Pramac Racingheads down a straight during the MotoGP Of San Marino - Free Practice at Misano World Circuit on September 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jorge Martin will start the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP in pole position after smashing the lap record at Misano Adriatico in Saturday’s qualifying.

Pramac rider Martin blazed round the Italian circuit in one minute, 30.390 seconds, chopping almost half a second off the record set by Marco Bezzecchi on Friday.

ALSO READ: Marquez struggling to emerge from injury ‘nightmare’

“For sure it was a great lap, a great weekend overall,” said Spaniard Martin.

“I took a lot of risks to make that pole position, I am so proud of my team, of myself to be back in that position.”

The 25-year-old bested Bezzecchi’s time twice over the course of qualifying, demonstrating that he can cut into the 50-point gap separating him from championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

However reigning world champion Bagnaia finished in a hugely impressive third place, 0.436sec off the pace despite carrying injuries from last weekend’s horror crash at the Catalunya MotoGP.

Bagnaia flew off his bike at high speed at Montmelo and was then run over by Brad Binder, but has been cleared to race on Sunday and looks good to collect points at his home track.

“I’m very happy. I wasn’t guaranteed to be like this but for now, the most important thing is to be here and to be in the front row is a very good feeling for me,” he said to Sky Sport in Italy.

Bagnaia said that he would take part in Saturday’s Sprint race which takes place at 1300 GMT and gives 12 points to the winner.

“Let’s see, I’m behind my main rivals so it will be interesting. I’m not sure how I am physically but I should have 13 laps in me,” he added.

Bagnaia will be joined on the front row by countryman Bezzecchi who is 71 points back in the overall standings and was second fastest, 0.397sec behind Martin despite also being injured on Montmelo.

The VR46 rider suffered a hand injury in the multi-bike pile up which preceded Bagnaia’s accident.

“I’m happy because it would have been very hard to give any more today. It was hard but it was worth it,” said Bezzecchi to Sky.

“Let’s hope I can stay with it over the course of all the laps. It won’t be easy but I’ll give it a go.”

Last weekend’s winner Aleix Espargaro will start in sixth spot after reaching the second qualifying session by finishing second in the first earlier on Saturday morning.

Espargaro, who crashed in practice on Saturday, will be joined on the second row by his Aprilia teammate Maverick Vinales who finished 0.090sec behind Bagnaia in fourth place.

Marc Marquez will start ninth on the grid as rumours continue to circulate about the six-time MotoGP champion’s potential move to Ducati’s satellite Gresini team for next season.

Ducati’s racing CEO Claudio Domenicali remained tight-lipped about the possibility, telling Sky simply that he was “interested and amused” by the reports and happy that the Italian manufacturer’s bikes were so well regarded.

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP /

San Marino GP /

Jorge Martin /

Marco Bezzecchi /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 125/3 (28 overs) Mendis falls to Shoriful after fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim San Marino pole
    AFP
  3. King’s Cup 2023: ‘Robbed’ of final berth, India confident of beating Lebanon in third-place match
    PTI
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit, says Babar Azam
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 schedule: MCFC to start campaign against NorthEast United FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim San Marino pole
    AFP
  2. MotoGP: Marquez struggling to emerge from injury ‘nightmare’
    AFP
  3. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP: Espargaro leads Aprilia one-two in Catalunya Grand Prix
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Bagnaia injured in horror crash at Catalunya Grand Prix
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 125/3 (28 overs) Mendis falls to Shoriful after fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim San Marino pole
    AFP
  3. King’s Cup 2023: ‘Robbed’ of final berth, India confident of beating Lebanon in third-place match
    PTI
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit, says Babar Azam
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 schedule: MCFC to start campaign against NorthEast United FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment