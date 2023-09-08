MotoGP: Marquez struggling to emerge from injury ‘nightmare’

Marc Marquez admits that he is struggling to recover the form that made him a six-time MotoGP champion after a “nightmare” three years following his brutal right arm break.

Honda rider Marquez comes into this weekend’s San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix at a low ebb, 19th on 22 points in the championship standings after finishing just two races all season.

Marquez has only won five times since claiming his sixth world title in 2019. He fractured his right arm in the first GP of the following season from which he only truly started to recover after a fourth round of surgery in June last year.

“The last three seasons have been a nightmare. It has been very difficult since my injury in 2020, particularly in terms of my physical condition even if I’m much better now,” Marquez said in an interview with AFP.

“But the results haven’t come. Obviously, that’s difficult for someone who has won a lot, sometimes it’s even difficult to stay motivated. But me and the team are working together to try to get back to the top spots.”

FILE PHOTO: Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez is stretchered into an ambulance after crashing out during the race during the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020. | Photo Credit: Marcelo del Pozo/ REUTERS

“What’s tricky right now is to keep my frustration under control because I am riding well but the results aren’t coming. That’s when you begin to doubt yourself and start saying to yourself ‘Maybe I’m not good enough’.”

Marquez picked up points from the most recent GPs in Austria and Catalunya but a his meagre tally in the championship standings is far below what would be expected from both Honda and a motorcycling icon.

Honda woes

Honda’s factory team has won just three GPs in the last three seasons, all claimed by Marquez, and this season the Japanese manufacturer is at the bottom of the constructors standings and in last place in the team standings.

The 30-year-old’s contract with Honda expires at the end of 2024 there have been rumours that he could follow his brother Alex to Ducati’s satellite team Gresini come next season.

And while Marquez admits that other teams have been in contact, both recently and in the past he says he remains committed to trying to win again with the Japanese team.

Unfortunately, I have to take a break from the 2022 season that will keep me away from competition for a while.



Full information ⤵️https://t.co/PFOrzwJSJvpic.twitter.com/6v9Q0jyswq — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 28, 2022

“In order to stay in MotoGP, I have to feel like I’m competitive and that means fighting for the first five or seven places in every single race,” says Marquez.

“There are a lot of different manufacturers and a lot of different riders who are very fast. We are working hard with Honda to find the best solution to be competitive in 2024. In 2025, we’ll see what happens.”

Marquez was close to quitting the sport before his most recent operation finally resolved his arm problem but has put that idea behind him.

“I was very worried because I no longer enjoyed riding a motorbike. I felt a lot of pain in my arm. On GP weekends, I told myself that I was going to suffer a lot, that it wouldn’t be a good time.

“That’s why I hesitated to continue, the pain was very strong. The passion was there, but it wasn’t enough. But after this operation, it got better and better.”