Newman 'continues great improvement' after Daytona horror crash

Ryan Newman is "fully alert and walking" as he continues to show "great improvement" less than two days after he was in a serious condition following a horror crash at the Daytona 500.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver was hospitalised after his car ploughed into a wall and caught fire before being hit by another car for a second time on Monday.

Newman's condition was initially described as serious, but not life-threatening and the 42-year-old's team on Tuesday revealed that he was awake and speaking with family and doctors.

There was another positive update on his condition on Wednesday, revealing he "continues great improvement" at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A Roush Fenway Racing statement said: "Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway.

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.

"Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond."