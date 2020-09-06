Motorsport Motorsport Renault to be named Alpine from 2021 F1 season The team will take on the new name and also a new colour scheme with the French national colours of red, white and blue replacing yellow and black. Reuters 06 September, 2020 15:40 IST Daniel Ricciardo drives his Renault car on track during qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Italy, on September 5. - Getty Images Reuters 06 September, 2020 15:40 IST Renault will rename its team Alpine from the 2021 season, the Formula One team said in a statement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. The team will take on the new name and also have a new colour scheme with the French national colours of red, white and blue replacing yellow and black.“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers,” new chief executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.'Elegance, ingenuity, audacity'“By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport. We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity, and audacity.”ALSO READ | Mick Schumacher provides ray of sunshine for sad Ferrari at MonzaLoss-making Renault, under De Meo, had announced a new organisational structure focused on core brands rather than geographical regions, with Renault F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul overseeing one of the four divisions. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos