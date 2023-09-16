MagazineBuy Print

Singapore GP: Ferrari’s Sainz fastest in final practice 

Sainz had also set the fastest time in Friday’s practice but the Spaniard went even quicker with a time of 1:32.065. He was quickest for the fifth time in the last eight F1 sessions.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 17:11 IST , SINGAPORE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the third practice session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the third practice session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the third practice session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Ferrari was again fastest in Singapore Grand Prix practice on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz topping the charts ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Sainz had also set the fastest time in Friday’s practice but the Spaniard went even quicker with a time of 1:32.065. He was quickest for the fifth time in the last eight F1 sessions.

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull was fourth fastest, meaning four different constructors were in the top four.

The Dutchman, who is chasing an unprecedented 11th straight victory, complained that he was struggling with rear grip.

“You see that last sector, I’m just drifting. I think if I’m going to compete in drifting, I might win the race,” he said on the team radio.

Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc was fifth fastest, ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

