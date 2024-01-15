MagazineBuy Print

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has died from the serious injuries he suffered last week on the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said Monday.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 20:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Twintrail Racing Team’s Carles Falcon.
Twintrail Racing Team’s Carles Falcon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Twintrail Racing Team’s Carles Falcon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has died from the serious injuries he suffered last week on the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said Monday.

“On Monday, January 15, Carles passed away. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardio-respiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible,” the TwinTrail Racing Team said in a statement.

