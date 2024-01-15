Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has died from the serious injuries he suffered last week on the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said Monday.
“On Monday, January 15, Carles passed away. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardio-respiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible,” the TwinTrail Racing Team said in a statement.
