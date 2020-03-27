UK-based F1 teams unite to assist with ventilator production

A collective of seven UK-based Formula 1 teams - Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BWT Racing Point F1 Team, Haas F1 Team, McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Renault DP World F1 Team and ROKiT Williams Racing - have come together to manufacture medical devices to help aid in the treatment of patients who have contracted coronavirus, the UK Government confirmed on Friday.

Christened 'Project Pitlane', this partnership is part of a UK industry-wide effort to help the National Health Service (NHS) deal with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the island nation.



Project Pitlane has identified three workstreams to prioritise - from reverse engineering existing medical services and scaling production of existing ventilator designs to fast-tracked design and prototype manufacture of new devices for certification and subsequent mass production.

While details of the alliance emerge, the teams in question have expressed openness to support any other needs of the medical industry to aid in tackling the coronavirus crisis in the country.