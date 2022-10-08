National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Asian champion Sanjeet reaches quarterfinals

Y. B. Sarangi
GANDHINAGAR 08 October, 2022 18:36 IST
Sanjeet (blue) of SSCB in action against Harish Singh (red) of Uttarakhand in the Heavyweight boxing category during the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V V Krishnan

Asian champion Sanjeet showed his class to outwit young Uttarakhand rival Harish Singh and book a place in the men’s 92kg quarterfinals at the boxing arena of the National Games in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Services man Sanjeet set up a last-eight clash with Delhi’s Harsh Kaushik, who got past a never-say-die Ajay Kumar of Karnataka 5-0.

Sanjeet, who had a disappointing outing in the Commonwealth Games, lived up to the billing. He began by landing a lusty uppercut, resulting in a standing count on Harish, and then using his trademark jabs and combinations to gain ground.

Boxer Simranjit Kaur rebounds from low phase at National Games, sets sights on Asian Championships

Even as Harish showed some courage, the taller Sanjeet boxed from a long range and moved around well to stay ahead. A few blows from Sanjeet in the third round caused the referee to stop the contest.

“I could have finished off the fight in the first round, but I wanted some ring time,” said Sanjeet.

“My Commonwealth Games performance was frustrating. I had sleepless nights but didn’t want any sympathy. I learnt a lesson and tightened my third-round game. Now I want to build up for the Asian Games,” said Sanjeet.

On a lackluster day featuring several RSC decisions, Komalpreet Kaur (66kg) gave a power-packed performance to trounce Sneha Shelar 5-0. 

Former World junior champion Mandeep Kaur (57kg) also advanced to the last-eight.

Important results (preliminary round):
Men
75kg: Malsawmitluanga (Miz) bt Sahil Aslam (Guj) 5-0; 80kg: Vinit (Har) bt Aswin Ramesh (TN) 5-0; 92kg: Neeraj Kumar (Raj) bt Ashish Bahndor (HP) 4-1, Harsh Kaushik (Del) bt Ajay Kumar (Kar) 5-0, Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Harish Singh (Utk) RSC-R3; +92kg: Mohit (Har) bt Sayeed Bin Ali (Tel) RSC-R2.
Women
57kg: Mandeep Kaur (Pun) bt J.Hannah Joy (TN) RSC-R3, Savita (Chd) bt Roshni Subba (Sik) 5-0; 66kg: Alena Thounaojam (Man) bt Devika D. (Ker) RSC-R3, Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) bt Sneha Shelar (Mah) 5-0.

