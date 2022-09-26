The National Games 2022 kabaddi events will take place from September 26 to October 1 at the TransStadia, Eka Area V2 in Ahmedabad.

There will be eight teams participating in the Games namely- Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Services and Gujarat in the men’s category, while the eight teams in the women’s category are Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Gujarat.

The tournament will end before the begging of Pro Kabaddi League season 9, which starts on October 7.

The last edition of the Games was held in 2015, where Rajasthan men and the women from Haryana clinched gold.

Chandigarh fancies its chances of winning the men’s event due to the five of its members, Lakhwinder Singh, Rinku Hari Charan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit and Vicky Atar Singh having played PKL.

The events are held in the evening with the first competition starting at 5pm.

Here is the schedule for the kabaddi events taking place.

(The schedule images are screengrab from the National Games website)