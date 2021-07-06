Olympics 2021 Remembering Khashaba Jadhav: Independent India's first individual Olympic medallist Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won independent India’s first individual medal at the 1952 Games in Helsinki. Team Sportstar 06 July, 2021 19:23 IST Team Sportstar 06 July, 2021 19:23 IST Khashaba Jadhav did not have the physique of a wrestler. He was a short, gawky student who attended Raja Ram College in Kolhapur and aspired to be a pehelwan, just like his father. Tucked away in one corner in Goleshwar, a small town in Maharashtra, Olympic Niwas is an old-fashioned bungalow with a muddy lawn and surrounded by a few coconut trees. But most striking, as one enters the premises, are the Olympic emblems crafted on the gate.As one walks further, Ranjit Jadhav, the man of the house, greets with a smile. “Welcome to the home of independent India’s first individual Olympic medallist, Khashaba Jadhav.”Reporter: Shayan AcharyaPhotography: Raju SanadiEditing: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Remembering Khashaba Jadhav: Independent India's first individual Olympic medallist PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans Dedicated to Zeus: A history of the Olympic Games Skater Lilly Stoephasius, the youngest German woman at Tokyo Olympics More Videos Skateboarding at the Olympics: how it works Row to Tokyo: Qatar's lone woman rower defying expectations Sneak peek: 2020 Tokyo Olympics athletes village Meet siblings Troy and Jayla Pina - first swimmers to represent Cape Verde at the Olympics 'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief Tokyo Games can be 'beacon of hope' says World Athletics chief Coe Tokyo games to go ahead with COVID or not - IOC member Japan official says Olympics must be held next year 'at any cost'