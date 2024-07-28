Paris 2024 Olympics: Alex De Minaur pulls out from men’s singles

Australia’s Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from the men’s singles at the Paris Olympics as he continues to recover from a hip injury that cut short his Wimbledon campaign, the world number six said on Sunday.

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic earlier this month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

“Tried my best to be ready for the singles but body needs a bit more time,” he said on Instagram.

The 25-year-old was set to play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday.

The Australian will still take part in the doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin. They will meet fourth-seeded US pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.