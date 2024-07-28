MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Alex De Minaur pulls out from men’s singles

De Minaur will still take part in the doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin. They will meet fourth-seeded US pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. 

Published : Jul 28, 2024 14:24 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Alex De Minaur during training at Roland-Garros Stadium ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics.
Australia’s Alex De Minaur during training at Roland-Garros Stadium ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia’s Alex De Minaur during training at Roland-Garros Stadium ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia’s Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from the men’s singles at the Paris Olympics as he continues to recover from a hip injury that cut short his Wimbledon campaign, the world number six said on Sunday.

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic earlier this month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka loses to Angelique Kerber in first round

“Tried my best to be ready for the singles but body needs a bit more time,” he said on Instagram.

The 25-year-old was set to play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday.

The Australian will still take part in the doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin. They will meet fourth-seeded US pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. 

Related Topics

Alex De Minaur /

Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Ramita advances to women’s 10m air rifle final; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Manu Bhaker in action at 3:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Alex De Minaur pulls out from men’s singles
    Reuters
  3. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Power-hitting vs shrewd bowling in focus in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Alex De Minaur pulls out from men’s singles
    Reuters
  2. Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics 2020- A timeline
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Top five female gymnasts who will miss out this time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Meet Hezly Rivera, the 16-year-old ’underdog’ on the heavily favoured US Olympic gymnastics team
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 2: Ramita advances to women’s 10m air rifle final; PV Sindhu wins 21-9, 21-6; Manu Bhaker in action at 3:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Alex De Minaur pulls out from men’s singles
    Reuters
  3. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Power-hitting vs shrewd bowling in focus in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker to feature in 10m air pistol final at 3:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment