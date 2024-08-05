FIH disciplinary committee suspended Amit Rohidas, who received a red card in India’s quarterfinal hockey match against Great Britain, for one match making him ineligible to play in the Paris Olympic semifinal against Germany.
The Indian defender was sent off after the video umpire deemed he had hit a British player’s face with his stick intentionally.
Hockey India (HI) though has appealed against the decision, informed HI president Dilip Tirkey.
A suspension in hockey depends on the nature of the offence, unlike football where every red card leads to a one-game ban. A technical delegate hears the case after the match decides on an appropriate penalty.
“In deciding on the duration of any suspension, the Technical Delegate is limited to the remaining matches in the competition but, if the Technical Delegate decides that the appropriate penalty may or ought to include the imposition of a suspension that affects matches or should otherwise take effect beyond the conclusion of the competition, the Technical Delegate must, within 3 days of the decision being published,” the official rules for hockey at Paris Olympics state.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Amit Rohidas suspended for semifinal after red card vs Great Britain; India appeals decision
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play semifinal after getting red card against Great Britain?
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill
- Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 highlights: USA’s Noah Lyles wins men’s 100m gold; Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Highlights: Noah Lyles wins 100m final; Djokovic wins men’s singles gold; India through to hockey semifinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE