MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Amit Rohidas suspended for semifinal after red card vs Great Britain; India appeals decision

Key defender Amit Rohidas will miss India’s Paris Olympics semifinal after he was suspended for a game for the red card he received during the quarterfinal clash against Great Britain on Saturday.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 01:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Amit Rohidas in action against Great Britain.
India’s Amit Rohidas in action against Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed
infoIcon

India’s Amit Rohidas in action against Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed

FIH disciplinary committee suspended Amit Rohidas, who received a red card in India’s quarterfinal hockey match against Great Britain, for one match making him ineligible to play in the Paris Olympic semifinal against Germany.

The Indian defender was sent off after the video umpire deemed he had hit a British player’s face with his stick intentionally.

Hockey India (HI) though has appealed against the decision, informed HI president Dilip Tirkey.

A suspension in hockey depends on the nature of the offence, unlike football where every red card leads to a one-game ban. A technical delegate hears the case after the match decides on an appropriate penalty.

“In deciding on the duration of any suspension, the Technical Delegate is limited to the remaining matches in the competition but, if the Technical Delegate decides that the appropriate penalty may or ought to include the imposition of a suspension that affects matches or should otherwise take effect beyond the conclusion of the competition, the Technical Delegate must, within 3 days of the decision being published,” the official rules for hockey at Paris Olympics state.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Hockey /

amit rohidas /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amit Rohidas suspended for semifinal after red card vs Great Britain; India appeals decision
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play semifinal after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill
    AP
  4. Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 highlights: USA’s Noah Lyles wins men’s 100m gold; Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Highlights: Noah Lyles wins 100m final; Djokovic wins men’s singles gold; India through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins women’s Olympic high jump gold
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill
    AP
  3. Noah Lyles pips Kishane Thompson in thrilling photofinish to win Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100m gold
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Alcaraz says pressure of playing for Spain got to him in loss to Djokovic in Olympics final
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: No faith in system, says Peaty after China take gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amit Rohidas suspended for semifinal after red card vs Great Britain; India appeals decision
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play semifinal after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill
    AP
  4. Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 highlights: USA’s Noah Lyles wins men’s 100m gold; Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Highlights: Noah Lyles wins 100m final; Djokovic wins men’s singles gold; India through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment