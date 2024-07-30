MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wang and Sun win table tennis mixed doubles gold

South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin defeated Hong Kong’s Wong Chun-ting and Doo Hoi Kem 4-0 to take the bronze.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 20:23 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medalists, Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun of Team People’s Republic of China (C), silver medalists Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim of Team Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (R) and Bronze Medalists, Jonghoon Lim and Yubin Shin of Team Republic of Korea pose for a photo on the podium after the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles at Paris 2024 Olympics.
Gold medalists, Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun of Team People's Republic of China (C), silver medalists Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim of Team Democratic People's Republic of Korea (R) and Bronze Medalists, Jonghoon Lim and Yubin Shin of Team Republic of Korea pose for a photo on the podium after the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalists, Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun of Team People’s Republic of China (C), silver medalists Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim of Team Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (R) and Bronze Medalists, Jonghoon Lim and Yubin Shin of Team Republic of Korea pose for a photo on the podium after the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha beat North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-2 in the table tennis mixed doubles final to win the gold medal on Tuesday.

China had missed out on the inaugural mixed doubles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the victory also marks the first gold for Wang Chuqin, 24, and Sun Yingsha, 23, who attracted many travelling fans to cheer them in France.

North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong took the silver as the country returned to the Olympic podium after eight years. Meanwhile, South Korean pair Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin beat Hong Kong’s Wong Chun-ting and Doo Hoi Kem 4-0 to claim bronze.

China’s world number one pairing Sun and Wang was on top from the start and took the first game 11-6 before the battling North Koreans claimed the second game 11-7. However, the Chinese then turned the screw and moved 3-1 ahead.

The North Koreans fought back again to make it 3-2 before the match reached a climax in the sixth game when they won an intense rally to make it 8-8. However, they eventually conceded game point, with China seizing the chance to win 11-8.

South Korea dominated the bronze medal match but in the fourth game, when they thought it would be an easy victory, the Hong Kong team showed its resilience, briefly taking the lead by one point, but ultimately falling short to lose it 14-12.

China’s great Deng Yaping, who won four Olympic gold medals, was in attendance to cheer for the Chinese team.

