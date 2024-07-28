  • In the women’s artistic gymnastics, Australian competitor Allana Slater complained that the vault was set too low. The vault was measured and found to be five centimetres lower than it should have been. Some gymnasts made unusual errors, including American Elise Ray, who missed the vault completely in her warm-up, and Briton Annika Reeder, who fell and had to be carried off the mat after being injured. 
  • Romanian Andreea Raducan became the first gymnast to be stripped of a medal after testing positive for pseudoephedrine, which was at the time a prohibited drug element. Raducan, 16, took Nurofen, a common medicine, to treat her fever.  The Romanian team doctor who gave her the medication was expelled from the Games and suspended for four years. The gold medal was finally awarded to Răducan’s teammate Simona Amânar. Răducan was allowed to keep her other medals, a gold from the team competition and a silver from the vault. 
  • In April 2010, Chinese gymnast Dong Fangxiao lost his bronze medal. She was just 14 at the 2000 Games, according to investigations conducted by FIG, the body that oversees the sport. Gymnasts must turn 16 during the Olympic year to be eligible. FIG recommended the IOC to take the medal back as Fangxiao’s points helped China secure the bronze for the team. The US women’s team had finished fourth in the competition. The team advanced to third place after the result of Fangxiao’s case. 