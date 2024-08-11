MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Japan’s Kitaguchi wins women’s javelin throw event

South Africa’s Jo-Ane van Dyk and Czechia’s Nikola Ogrodnikova gave a series of valiant efforts but never came close as they took silver and bronze, respectively, with their best throws of 63.93 and 63.68.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 01:16 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Women’s javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Jo-Ane van Dyk, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Nikola Ogrodnikova, of the Czech Republic.
Women’s javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Jo-Ane van Dyk, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Nikola Ogrodnikova, of the Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Women’s javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Jo-Ane van Dyk, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Nikola Ogrodnikova, of the Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: AP

Haruka Kitaguchi crushed the women’s javelin on Saturday, taking the top of the podium with her first throw of 65.80 metres to give Japan its first gold medal in the event.

South Africa’s Jo-Ane van Dyk and Czechia’s Nikola Ogrodnikova gave a series of valiant efforts but never came close as they took silver and bronze, respectively, with their best throws of 63.93 and 63.68.

Last year Kitaguchi needed her final throw to take the world gold in Budapest, but she left little suspense at the Stade de France as she opened with her best throw of the season.

Ogrodnikova briefly had control of second place with her third throw but van Dyk overtook her immediately, and Rio winner Sara Kolak (63.40) of Croatia clapped her hands with frustration after her final attempt, as she finished fourth.

With the gold already wrapped up, Kitaguchi bounced nervously at the end of the runway and kept a poker face as she launched a final bonus effort.

The emotion came quickly thereafter, as she burst into tears and hugged her team with the Japan flag draped over her before ringing the victory bell.

